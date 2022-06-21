Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,270 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $801.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $905.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $608.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

