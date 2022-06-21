AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

