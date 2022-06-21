AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
