First National Bank of South Miami Buys 284 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

NYSE CAT opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

