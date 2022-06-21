Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

