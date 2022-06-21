Norway Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

