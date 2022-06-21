Norway Savings Bank Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,455,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $265.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

