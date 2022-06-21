Ascent Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $368.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

