NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 81,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

