US Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 546,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 125.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

KMI stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

