Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 5.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

