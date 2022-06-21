Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

