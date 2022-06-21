The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

