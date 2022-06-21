Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 836,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NYSE MO opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

