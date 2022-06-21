NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 948.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.95. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

