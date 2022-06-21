Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $32.98 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

