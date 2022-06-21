NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 948.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

