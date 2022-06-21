American National Bank Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

