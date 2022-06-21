American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Bank increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

