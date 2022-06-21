JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

