Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.