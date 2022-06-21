American National Bank Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

