Apella Capital LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

