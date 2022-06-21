McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,314.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,603.59. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

