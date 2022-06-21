Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

