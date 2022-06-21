Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,810 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $176,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

Shares of EL opened at $237.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

