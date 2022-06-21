Addison Capital Co Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 63,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.93. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.57) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,700 ($57.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,200.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

