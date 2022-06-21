Addison Capital Co Sells 100 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Copart by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

