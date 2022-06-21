HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HubSpot by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock worth $2,763,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.49 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

