Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.