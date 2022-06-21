Arden Trust Co Sells 350 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.