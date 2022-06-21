Arden Trust Co Sells 952 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.