Karp Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

