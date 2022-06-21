Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 9.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

