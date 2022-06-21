Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $446.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.49 and its 200-day moving average is $523.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

