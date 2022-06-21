UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

