UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

