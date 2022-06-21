First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 178 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.57 and a 200-day moving average of $490.94. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,925 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

