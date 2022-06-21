Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 23,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,199,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $149,790,000 after buying an additional 460,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

