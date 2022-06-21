Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

