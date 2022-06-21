Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 238 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

