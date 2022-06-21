Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 48,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 26,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.