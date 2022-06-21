Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

