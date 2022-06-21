DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $102,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.