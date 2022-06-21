DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.17 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 36.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $23,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87. The stock has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

