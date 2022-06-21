The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.