Marion Wealth Management Acquires 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

