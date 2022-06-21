Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

