Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average is $241.09. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

