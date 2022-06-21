American National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

